Riyadh: Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), announced today in a press release collaboration with its stakeholders to facilitate the entry of Turkish AJet Airlines into Saudi Arabia.



Türkiye's new airline AJet started this month flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam.



Jeddah Airports CEO Eng. Mazen bin Mohammed Johar said that the flights of the Turkish airlines from Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, with six frequencies per week, will provide more travel options and contribute to boosting trade and tourism between the Kingdom and Türkiye.



He added that this step is part of Jeddah Airports' strategy to increase the number of destinations connected to King Abdulaziz International Airport, in line with the National Aviation Strategy, which aims to connect the airport to 150 international destinations and serve more than 114 million passengers by 2030.



He pointed out that the new destinations will further strengthen the position of King Abdulaziz International Airport as a central hub connecting East and West, offering passengers more options and ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience.



ACP CEO Majid Khan said: "Air connectivity to the Kingdom from Türkiye will be further enhanced with the entry of AJet. Point-to-point traffic and inbound tourism to Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will grow from Istanbul and Ankara, supporting our tourism strategy. We look forward to a strong partnership with AJet to further develop air connectivity to Saudi Arabia`s strong network of airports and to our highly underserved market."



According to the release, ACP streamlines market entry and promotes expansion opportunities for local and international air travel partners in the Kingdom. By developing new routes, it aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity. It also enables the objectives of the Saudi National Tourism Strategy and Saudi National Aviation Strategy by increasing resilient capacity and ensuring high-quality service standards.