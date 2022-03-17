Air Arabia, the first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator in Mena, is offering customers discounted spring travel packages with special-fixed-fares across its wide network.

The package includes a return flight and three nights hotel stay with breakfast.

Customers can enjoy the three-day spring holiday in a variety of destinations including Salalah, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Colombo and others.

Salalah:

Known for its banana plantations, Arabian Sea beaches and waters teeming with sea life, enjoy a three-nights getaways to Salalah with Air Arabia’s direct flight from Sharjah. Packages start from AED 1,249 for three nights including breakfast.

Tbilisi:

For the love of history and architecture, Air Arabia’s customers can now enjoy a three-nights trip to one of the greatest landscape and architectural cities in the world. Packages start from AED 1,299 for three nights including breakfast.

Istanbul:

Enjoy a trip of timeless charm that owes much to its rich history. Istanbul was historically referred to as Byzantium and Constantinople. It served as a focal point of several ancient empires. Numerous architectural wonders, remnants of these empires, still stand tall in the heart of the city. Packages start from AED 1,465 for three nights including breakfast.

Bishkek:

Enjoy the snow and skiing season for three nights with Air Arabia’s direct flights from Sharjah to Bishkek. Packages start from AED 1,535 for three nights including breakfast.

Colombo:

Enjoy the cities beautiful weather, city walk’s, temples, colourful buildings, arts and crafts for three-nights with Air Arabia’s direct flights from Sharjah to Colombo. Packages start from AED 1,549 for three nights including breakfast.

To take advantage of Air Arabia’s spring packages and more, customers need to book their ticket by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies, the offer is valid till April 4, 2022.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).