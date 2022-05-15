Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the start of its seasonal fights to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, starting from June 16, 2022.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will fly an Airbus A320 directly to Tbilisi International Airport three days a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday.

Tbilisi, which harmoniously integrates both historic and modern elements, is rich in culture and scattered with impressive theatres and concert halls bustling with life each year with various colourful festivals.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is currently serving 23 routes since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

