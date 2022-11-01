UAE - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, on Monday (Oct 31) marked the inauguration of its first flight to Kuwait with a ceremony at Kuwait International Airport.

The first Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight to the country was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute. The ceremony was attended by guests from Kuwait International Airport management, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Embassy of the UAE in Kuwait and Air Arabia management among others.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight to Kuwait and we thank all our partners for their continuous support. Kuwait is a historic destination within the Air Arabia network, and we are happy to now offer the same value-for-money product direct between Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. This launch further under line our commitment to providing our customers with more options and added convenience while contributing to growing travel and tourism sector of both countries”.

With the addition of the route to Kuwait, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now operates 28 routes direct from the capital to Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia.

