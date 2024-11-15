Abu Dhabi Airports today inaugurated the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. CBP) preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

The official ceremony was attended by Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Martina Strong, U.S. Ambassador to the UAE; Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, and Judson Murdock, CBP Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner.

This facility, the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Asia, underlines the prominence of Abu Dhabi as a global travel hub. In collaboration with U.S. CBP, Etihad Airways and Etihad Airport Services, the facility allows all Etihad Airways flights to the United States to pre-clear US immigration in Abu Dhabi, arriving stateside as domestic passengers, avoiding queues and saving time.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, commented: "We are proud of the collaborative efforts that have brought this state-of-the-art preclearance facility to fruition. Following a remarkable first year of operation for Zayed International Airport, this facility represents another significant step toward our vision of becoming a leading global aviation hub and exceeding passenger expectations."

All Etihad Airways flights to the United States now pre-clear U.S. customs and immigration procedures in Abu Dhabi before departure. Etihad currently flies 35 times per week to four US gateways including Boston, Chicago, New York, and Washington DC.

The U.S. Ambassador to the UAE, Martina Strong, emphasised the significance of the event, saying: “Today we are celebrating the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport. This is another milestone in our strategic partnership and our expanding people-to-people ties. Travelers to the United States can now expedite their journey in this beautiful state-of-art facility. We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to the United States and continuing to strengthen our friendship with the UAE.”

In addition to the impressive Business and First-class lounges spanning three floors of the airport and featuring Etihad’s live-cooking restaurant, sleeping and shower rooms and more. Etihad will open a lounge in the new pre-clearance facility, for premium guests travelling to the US from December 2024.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We are incredibly proud to offer our guests an unparalleled experience when flying to the United States from the Middle East, Europe, Indian subcontinent and Asia. With all Etihad flights now pre-clearing in Abu Dhabi, our guests can skip the queues on arrival and, if connecting onwards within the US, they can do this seamlessly and with minimal connection times with our partner airlines. Our guests consistently tell us they value the efficiency and security that clearing customs before they arrive in the US affords them, and this is one of the many reasons they choose Etihad.”

CBP Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner Judson Murdock, said: “U.S. CBP Preclearance’s presence in Zayed International Airport connects the Middle East, Africa, Asia, to the United States. This increased connectivity promotes tourism, cultural exchange, and international business relations. CBP’s most important mission is the safety and security of the United States while facilitating lawful trade and travel. This strategic relationship not only benefits the UAE and the US but also promotes pe