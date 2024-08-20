ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports and Groupe ADP have extended their partnership to develop Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure in the emirate. The partnership extension will focus on the operation of ground infrastructure for AAM services in Abu Dhabi.

Building on the agreement signed at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022, which focused on collaborative planning and development, the decision follows extensive stakeholder engagement, feasibility studies, and market assessments conducted by Abu Dhabi Airports to establish a clear roadmap for the realisation of AAM capabilities within the emirate.

The partnership extension was marked by the attendance of representatives from Abu Dhabi Airports’ executive team at the inauguration of Groupe ADP’s vertiport in Saint-Cyr Paris, France, and its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) test flight during the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to playing a pivotal role in bringing the transformative potential of Advanced Air Mobility to our region. This innovative system, integrating cutting-edge flight technologies with sustainable aircraft designs, aligns with our vision for a more efficient, convenient, connected and sustainable future for air transport. Our collaboration with Groupe ADP, leveraging their globally recognised expertise in airport infrastructure and operations, will be instrumental in realising this vision and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation leader.”

Xavier Hurstel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer ADP International, added. “Groupe ADP is delighted to further solidify our partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports as we transition into this decisive operational phase. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to shaping the future of aviation through the development and implementation of pioneering AAM infrastructure. This operational phase marks a significant milestone in bringing AAM to life, and we are confident that our combined expertise will establish a global benchmark for this transformative technology."