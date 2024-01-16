Saudi-based Matarat Holding Company and The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) have invited expressions of interest (EOI) from leading companies for the development of Abha International Airport in Aseer region.

This move aims to attract competent private sector entities, in accordance with the Private Sector Participation (PSP) Law, said a statement from Matarat.

A major player in the Saudi aviation scene, Matarat manages the kingdom's airports and monitors the operations of 27 airports in the country through its subsidiaries (Riyadh Airports, Jeddah Airports, Dammam Airports, and Cluster 2).

The project will be implemented based on the new Abha Airport’s master plan announced by the Crown Prince, which sets out the architectural identity aligned with the heritage of Aseer Region, aiming to become a prominent landmark in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Strategically located among the kingdom's airports, it serves as a link between domestic and international airports, covering an estimated area of 4.6 sq km.

On completion, the airport is expected to accommodate up to 8 million passengers by 2030 and then gradually take the total number of passengers to more than 13 million by 2054.

The entire Abha airport project is being implemented in two to three phases and is likely to be completed by 2028.

Under Phase One, a new terminal building will be set up in the airport on a total area of 69,400 sq m, which will then get expanded to 73,200 sq m in the second phase.

In addition, the airport will also have a new aircraft apron to serve the new passenger terminal in the near future, while a new Rapid Exit Taxiway is scheduled for construction on the current runway between 2030 and 2040.

According to Matarat, the airport will include other facilities such as roads leading to the new passenger terminal, parking spaces, and supporting facilities.

Other developments include access roads to the new terminal, a new car park area, and expansions to support facilities such as the electrical substation and sewage treatment plant, it stated.

One of the major public-private partnership (PPP) projects, the Abha Airport is aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, National Transport and Logistics Strategy, National Aviation Strategy, and Aseer Region Development Strategy "Qimam and Shem".

The project, being implemented under the PPP model, encompasses the areas of construction of a new terminal and associated facilities, transportation, and operation of the airport for a duration of 30 years.

This comes in light of the combined efforts of the various government entities including Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, General Authority of Civil Aviation, Aseer Development Authority.

The deadline for submitting the EoIs has been set at January 3.

