Abu Dhabi Airports today announced exceptional year-to-date (YTD) passenger traffic growth, welcoming 21.7 million passengers across its airports as of 30th September, 2024. This represents a remarkable 31.2 percent increase compared to the 16.5 million passengers served during the same period in 2023.

This impressive growth was reflected in the third quarter, with 7.7 million passengers passing through its airports, marking a substantial 27 percent increase compared to Q3 2023. This surge in passenger numbers underlines Abu Dhabi's growing prominence as a preferred hub for both leisure and business travellers, particularly during the peak summer season.

The growth in passenger traffic was driven by an expanded route network through existing airline partners, as well as the addition of new airlines, including Turkmenistan Airlines, Hainan Airlines, US Bangla, British Airways, Akasa Air, Flynas, Air Samarkand, and the resumption of Aeroflot’s seasonal operations. This expansion reinforces the growth of Zayed International Airport (AUH), recognised as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East in terms of international seat capacity (Official Airline Guide). Notably, on 2nd August, AUH recorded its busiest day on record, facilitating the travel of 92,677 passengers.

Aircraft movements also saw a positive trend, reaching 185,485 YTD, a 10.2 percent increase compared to 168,377 movements during the same period in 2023.

London maintained its position as the top destination, followed by Mumbai, Kochi, Cairo, and Doha, reflecting its attractiveness as a destination. As of 30th September, point-to-point traffic increased by 27.3 percent compared to the same period last year, with Abu Dhabi welcoming 10.3 million passengers, while transfer traffic rose significantly by 36 percent to 10.9 million passengers, emphasising the emirate's strategic location and its status as a global travel hub.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are thrilled to report these strong YTD results, which clearly demonstrate the pace and robustness of our growth across Abu Dhabi Airports. The addition of new airlines and the strong performance of our existing partners reflect the confidence in Abu Dhabi as a leading aviation hub. This confidence is also reflected in our cargo operations, and we remain committed to investing in our infrastructure and services to further enhance connectivity and trade, strengthening our position as a key player in the global aviation landscape.”

Cargo throughput also witnessed solid growth, reaching 572,000 metric tonnes year-to-date, marking a 23 percent growth compared to 465,000 metric tonnes during the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by increased demand for both belly-hold capacity and freighter services. To support this expansion, Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ) has signed two Musataha agreements to enhance its warehousing capabilities. These agreements include a 29,000-square-metre facility with MSM Logistics, representing a total investment of AED85 million. In addition, the agreement with Radius Group will see the construction of a new AED320 million warehousing facility in Al Falah District, spanning 140,000 square metres and offering over 90,000 square metres of state-of-the-art warehousing space.