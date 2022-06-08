Riyadh: The Agricultural Development Fund today signed a contract with Al-Khumasia Feed and Animal Products worth SAR 97 million to finance the imports of 30,000 tons of yellow corn and 21,000 tons of soybeans, in the presence of Director General of the fund Munir Al-Sahli and Deputy Chairman and member of the company Abdullah Nouh.

This contract is part of the programs and initiatives of the fund to enhance strategic reserve of targeted agricultural products in the food security initiative and to compensate shortages in agricultural commodities and products supplies and to ensure the stability of food supply chains.