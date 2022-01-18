ArabFinance: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt (ADIB) is currently finalizing the required procedures with relevant regulatory authorities for the sale of its 88.3% stake in National Company for Glass and Crystal, the bank said in a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company will announce more details regarding this matter once negotiations are complete.

ADIB, formerly National Bank for Development, is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking services through a network of 69 branches located across Egypt.