Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - Kezad Group, the integrated trade, logistics, and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi, has signed a deal to form a joint venture between its parent company AD Ports Group, and Al Fanar Gas Group.

The new company, ‘Kezad Industrial Services’, will oversee the enhancement of multiple offerings to industrial customers and will continually assess and develop new specialised offerings.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with a range of subsidiaries across the UAE, Al Fanar Gas Group, part of UAE’s leading diversified conglomerate, Ethmar Holdings, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for major developers, consultants, and contractors across public and private sector projects.

Ethmar Holdings covers a wide range of markets internationally, including the Middle East, Asia, the US and South America.

More than 1,750 investors

Kezad Group’s integrated business ecosystem is home to more than 1,750 investors from 17 key industrial sectors. It covers 550 sq km, including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under its subsidiary Kezad Communities. The new entity will invest in developing new infrastructure and capabilities for superior management of its assets and widening the offerings being provided to customers.

Abdullah Al Hameli, Chief Executive Officer of Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said: “Kezad Group is steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest level of services to our clients, including robust infrastructure and services for manufacturing and distribution activities across the industrial and logistics ecosystem. We know this is a key differentiator for companies in strategic industries, who need to be able to scale their operations quickly.

“Launching a new business division focused on these areas raises the level of service and safety available to our clients. The establishment of ‘Kezad Industrial Services’ with Al Fanar Group will ensure improved efficiency, access to superior services and increase overall competitiveness for all our customers.”

Moustafa Rashad, Group CEO, Al Fanar Gas Group, said: “It was mutually agreed to strengthen our alliance to deliver greater services and further develop the industrial ecosystem together. We have a deep understanding of industrial customers in UAE and across multiple international geographies that we will leverage to introduce new products and services through the joint venture with Kezad Group.”

