CAIRO: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday its forces had destroyed a drone launched towards King Abdallah airport in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan, state media reported.

Shrapnel from the destroyed drone resulted in 16 civilian injuries, state media quoted a coalition statement as saying.

The coalition added that the drone was launched from the Yemeni capital Sanaa's airport.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from Sanaa. The movement says it is fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

