When growth is limited, the focus will be on efficiencies and cost

Marwan Haddad
Marwan Haddad
Marwan HaddadIndustry Expert
Marwan Haddad is a senior portfolio manager on the Emirates NBD Asset Management Equities team, where he is lead portfolio manager on the Emirates MENA Top Companies Fund and associate manager on the Emirates MENA Opportunities Fund and ENBD Saudi Arabia Equity Fund. He follows a high conviction, adaptive and deep research investment approach, which is value- oriented with a strong preference for companies that exhibit competitive, innovative and efficient traits. He builds portfolios on long-term commitments, with investments made after rigorous, qualitative and fundamental analysis.Haddad was previously at Al Mal Capital in Dubai, where he invested in MENA markets. At Al Mal he was responsible for leading the investment process on MENA equities, generating new investment ideas, conducting fundamental research and actively managing portfolios. Prior to joining Al Mal, he was at Rasmala Investment Bank, where he had a key role in developing the MENA Equities offering from a fund of funds model to a stock selection model, launching the Arabian Market Growth Fund in 2011 and GCC Islamic Equity Fund in 2013.He began his career at Awraq Investment, followed by a stint at Global Investment House after completing a Master of Business in Finance from Sydney University (Australia). He is a CFA charterholder since 2010.
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

