Julian RocheIndustry ExpertJulian Roche is the chief economist at Cavendish Maxwell. Julian was an analyst with the UK Government. He later helped develop and launch the UKs residential forecasting service with the firms that merged to become Global Insight. Julian subsequently developed derivatives in the City of London and established real estate futures contracts for what is now the International Commodity Exchange. He also ran a property development and management firm, before eventually serving as an international consultant and trainer to governments, central banks and notable firms including AXA, Citibank, DBS, Deloitte and Thomson Reuters.
Business

How valuable are homebuyer reports?

Business

The long-run view: how UAE demographic trends shape property markets

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays