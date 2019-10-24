Investment forecasts for 2020: Global and regional economics

Social media
Devesh Mamtaani
Devesh Mamtaani
Devesh MamtaaniIndustry Expert
Devesh Mamtani is the President - Investment and Advisory (Financial Markets) at Century Financial since January 2017. He is responsible for risk monitoring and evaluation and the supervision of the research and trading divisions at the firm.Prior to joining Century Financial, Devesh was the Deputy Vice President for Global Wealth Management at the Edelweiss Group - India's leading diversified financial services company.Deveshs illustrious career kicked off in 2007 when he joined Deloitte Consulting (India) as an Associate Analyst before joining Motilal Oswal Securities - Indias leading integrated financial services company a year later. He later joined Asit C. Mehta as its Senior Vice President for Asset Management then moved to Edelweiss Group. Devesh graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Information Technology Engineering from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College in 2007 and is also a certified Financial Risk Manager.
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard