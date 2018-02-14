Saif bin Zayed Launches Global Inspiration Platform, "Zayed, the Inspirer"

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, AETOSWire): During a late afternoon session at the 6th World Government Summit, Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, launched the “Global Inspiration Platform – Zayed the Inspirer”, to serve as a global platform to share inspirational success stories from around the world. The initiative aims to celebrate the legacy of the UAE founder, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, who has declared 2018 as the "Year of Zayed". The session was attended by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai; HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Also attending were HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and HE Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of WGS.

“Inspiration and entrepreneurship are incentives to advance people to higher-level positions,” he said. “Given its victorious journey, mega strategic projects and safety and security, the UAE is worthy to be called the ‘land of inspiration’,” he added. “Seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges are key foundations for success. Inspiration, challenge and seizing opportunities are inherent traits of Their Highnesses Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” he said.

Advertisement