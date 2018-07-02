Banque Libano-Française Supports the « InterSciences » Competitions
Beirut - Banque Libano-Française (BLF), under the label “Lucky to be Young”, supported the “InterSciences” competitions organized worldwide by the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) and the “Groupe de Recherche pour l’Enseignement des Mathématiques” (GREM), with the aim of turning mental arithmetic into a practice, and encouraging all students to improve their knowledge and benefit from their skills in a short period of time.
The 2018 “InterSciences” competitions gave the chance to more than 32,000 students, from the 4th grade to senior classes, in 41 different registered schools in Lebanon, to participate in the “Castor Informatique”, “Course Aux Nombres”, “Mathématiques Sans Frontières”, “Olympiades de la Chimie”, “Olympiades de Physique”, “Olympiades de Géosciences”, and “Olympiades de Mathématiques”.
As “A Partner for all Ambitions”, BLF places the youth at the heart of its activities, offering a range of products and services, among which the Lucky to be Young Package, and organizing several activities in order to help them improve on both personal and professional levels, and to offer them great moments of leisure.
Banque Libano-Française (BLF), established in 1967, is one of the leading banks in Lebanon. While it has historically been a commercial bank, the Bank has diversified its activities and currently provides banking services in five principal areas: commercial banking, retail banking, investment banking, private banking and correspondent banking.
BLF operates in Lebanon through a network of 58 branches and 172 ATMs. Abroad, BLF Group is present in France and Cyprus (Banque SBA), in Switzerland (LF Finance Suisse), in the United Arab Emirates (a representative office in Abu Dhabi), in Nigeria (a representative office in Lagos), and in Iraq (a branch in Baghdad).
For more information, please visit www.eblf.com
Contact Persons
Carla Jreidini, Head of PR Department
(Phone: +961 1 791332 ext : 1012, e-mail: carla.jreidini@eblf.com)
Tania Rizk, Director of Group Communications, CSR and Customer Experience Division
(Phone: +961 1 791332, e-mail: Tania.rizk@eblf.com)
