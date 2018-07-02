Banque Libano-Française Supports the « InterSciences » Competitions

Beirut - Banque Libano-Française (BLF), under the label “Lucky to be Young”, supported the “InterSciences” competitions organized worldwide by the Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE) and the “Groupe de Recherche pour l’Enseignement des Mathématiques” (GREM), with the aim of turning mental arithmetic into a practice, and encouraging all students to improve their knowledge and benefit from their skills in a short period of time. The 2018 “InterSciences” competitions gave the chance to more than 32,000 students, from the 4th grade to senior classes, in 41 different registered schools in Lebanon, to participate in the “Castor Informatique”, “Course Aux Nombres”, “Mathématiques Sans Frontières”, “Olympiades de la Chimie”, “Olympiades de Physique”, “Olympiades de Géosciences”, and “Olympiades de Mathématiques”.

More than 137 students and 12 classes made it to the finals and were rewarded for their excellent results. The winners were granted trophies, Lucky to be Young Packages from BLF and many other gifts, during a ceremony held on Saturday May 19 at the “Grand Lycée Franco-Libanais (GLFL), in the presence of their parents, professors and school directors, as well as the Academic and Regional Math Education Inspector of AEFE, Beatrice Quelet, and the Assistant Advisor of the Cooperation and Cultural Action, Serge Tillmann. As “A Partner for all Ambitions”, BLF places the youth at the heart of its activities, offering a range of products and services, among which the Lucky to be Young Package, and organizing several activities in order to help them improve on both personal and professional levels, and to offer them great moments of leisure.

Advertisement