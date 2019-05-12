Nissan expands reach in Saudi Arabia with Manahil International

Manahil International , a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers Group Company, will focus on fleet sales to Government and business enterprises. It will also work closely with independent retailers to improve the service offered to their customers. The move will increase the availability of Nissan cars adding 177 independent retailers across the Kingdom, including in rural areas. Competitive financing, provided by Manhil, will also be available for Nissan customers at independent retailers for the first time.

Jeddah: Nissan has appointed Manahil International as a new specialized dealer in Saudi Arabia, further expanding its sales network across the Kingdom.

Petromin Nissan, which partnered with the Japanese manufacturer in 2016, will remain Nissan’s authorized dealer for direct retail sales in Saudi Arabia with showrooms in key locations across the country. Petromin Nissan offers servicing, with Nissan trained technicians and Nissan genuine parts, at more than 700 service points throughout Saudi Arabia. A new customer hotline and website have also been set up to enable customers in the Kingdom to easily find their nearest Nissan service center.

“Nissan is increasing its focus on offering the best customer service in Saudi Arabia, which is a key market as we work to double our presence in Africa, the Middle East and India,” said Peyman Kargar, senior vice president, and chairman of the Africa, Middle East, and India region. “The appointment of Manahil will deliver a better and more bespoke service to all our valued customers, including fleet operators.”

Nissan’s goal in Saudi Arabia is to double its market share over the course of its global ‘M.O.V.E to 2022’ midterm plan. Manahil International will specialize in sales operations of the Nissan Sunny, Nissan Sentra, Nissan Navara, Nissan Patrol Safari, Urvan and Civilian.

Bader El Houssami, Managing Director of Nissan Saudi Arabia, said, “Nissan’s growth in Saudi Arabia is based on putting customers first with the best service. By teaming up with Manahil we will make it easier for customers, wherever they live in the Kingdom, to access our products and services. Additionally, our strong partnership with Petromin gives Nissan customers access to one of the broadest service networks across the country, staffed with Nissan trained technicians and with Nissan genuine parts.”

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, Chairman of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi & Brothers Group said, “We are excited to work with a great automotive brand such as Nissan in the Kingdom. We will extend Nissan’s promise of putting customers at the center of all we do. We believe this is the start of a very fruitful partnership and we look forward to building strong links with business sectors, government, and a range of independent retailers.”

The Nissan KSA hotline number is 920009058 where a dedicated call center will provide assistance and support to Nissan owners. Further information for customers is on the website www.Nissan-saudiarabia.com

About Nissan Saudi Arabia

Nissan has a strong heritage in KSA, dating back to the early 50’s. Nissan is committed to becoming a powerful force in the automotive sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through a host of new models, a completely structured sales network and firm focus on providing customers the best-possible service.

In November 2014, Nissan expanded its Saudi Arabian operations by announcing the creation of ‘Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.’ as a national sales center. Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd. is a joint venture formed with Nissan’s partner, Khaled Juffali Company. This partnership is playing an important role in bolstering Nissan’s presence in the biggest market in Middle East. Nissan established a new, fully-fledged headquarters in Jeddah staffed with over 100 high-caliber employees for the operation.

To achieve further sustainable growth and customer satisfaction excellence, Nissan announced the appointment of Petromin Nissan as an authorized retail dealer in March 2016, expanding its businesses to meet market needs. Nissan Petromin serves its Kingdom wide customers through a network of sales showrooms and service outlets with the unparalleled service network and quality operations of Petromin. Nissan plans to surpass all its competitors and achieve the number one position when it comes to excellence in customer service.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

