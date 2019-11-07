Dubai Run 30x30: Sheikh Zayed Road to be fully closed for two hours

Sheikh Zayed Road (heading north), Financial Centre Street (in both directions, only the lower part), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, and Happiness Street will be closed for the event, the RTA said.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced some road closures ahead of the upcoming Dubai Run 30x30 taking place on Friday, November 8.

The closure on Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street will be for two hours, from 6am until 8am, while Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 6am until 7.45am. Happiness Street will be closed from 6am until 8.30am.

The RTA has also suggested alternative routes for motorists on its social media handles.

The authority has also revised Metro timings for Friday.

"To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we changed the operating hours of #DubaiMetro on Friday, November 8, 2019, with the first trip starting at 4.30am. You can reach the start line from the World Trade Centre Metro Station," the RTA said.

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to make history as Dubai Run 30x30 on Sheikh Zayed Road turns a section of the magnificent 14-lane highway into a running track for residents and visitors. The free-to-attend event will see runners set off along Sheikh Zayed Road before passing a number of the city's iconic buildings on both the 5km or 10km routes.

The 5km fun run is open to all ages, abilities and fitness levels, while the timed 10km run is for running enthusiasts 18 years of age or older who can complete the route in 80 minutes or less.