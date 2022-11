The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain fell in October to its lowest level since June 2020, according to Bank of England data that underscored a sharp slowdown underway in the housing market.

Lenders approved 58,977 mortgages for house purchase last month, down from 65,967 in September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to approvals of 60,200. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)