British lenders expect the availability of mortgages and unsecured consumer lending to fall in the three months to the end of August as demand weakens or stabilises, according to a quarterly Bank of England survey published on Thursday.

Major lenders surveyed between May 30 and June 17 also reported that they expected loan spreads over Bank Rate for mortgages and unsecured credit to widen in the three months to August, the BoE said.

Lenders expected default rates for unsecured credit to rise, after a small increase in the previous three months. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)



Reuters