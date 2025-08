Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter will travel to Washington later on Tuesday for meetings with U.S. authorities on improving Switzerland's customs situation, the government said.

"The aim is to make the U.S. a more attractive offer in order to reduce the level of additional tariffs on Swiss exports, while taking U.S. concerns into account," the government said in a statement.

