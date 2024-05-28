Sweden is pausing plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in order to allow for the introduction of F-16 fighter jets, the Swedish defence minister told news agency TT in Brussels on Tuesday.

Ukraine last year started discussions with Sweden about the possibility of receiving Gripen jets, and the Nordic country later said its would assess the potential for sending the aircraft made by Swedish defence contractor Saab.

"We have been urged by the other countries in the coalition to wait with the Gripen system," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told TT, referring to nations that plan to donate U.S.-made F-16 planes to Ukraine.

"This has to do with the fact that the focus is now on introducing the F-16 system," Jonson said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)