Spain's trade deficit narrowed 57% in the first three months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, to 6.58 billion euros ($7.24 billion), the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Imports over the period increased by 4.0% to 109.26 billion euros, while exports rose 15% to 102.68 billion euros, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)