An Australian computer scientist who claims he invented bitcoin is not the pseudonymous inventor of the cryptocurrency, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Thursday.

Craig Wright has long claimed to have been the author of a 2008 white paper, the foundational text of bitcoin, published in the name "Satoshi Nakamoto".

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) took Wright to court to stop him suing bitcoin developers, asking for a ruling that Wright is not Satoshi.

Judge James Mellor said on Thursday that Wright is not Satoshi and that he would give his full reasons for his decision at a later date.

