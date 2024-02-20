PHOTO
Russia has produced 24 million metric tons of oil offshore in 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, speaking at the Russia exhibition on Tuesday. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

