Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at the equivalent of $137.30 billion as of July 1, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday, down from $153.1 billion on June 1.

The NWF is a rainy-day fund built up from years of profits on oil and gas exports.

The fund's liquid assets amounted to 6.45 trillion roubles ($72 billion) by early July, compared with 6.64 trillion roubles a month earlier. ($1 = 89.5835 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)