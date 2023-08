Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at the equivalent of $146.3 billion as of Aug. 1, Russia's Finance Ministry said on Friday, up from $137.3 billion on July 1.

The NWF is a rainy-day fund built up from years of profits on oil and gas exports.

The fund's liquid assets amounted to 7.18 trillion roubles ($79 billion) by early August, compared with 6.45 trillion roubles a month earlier. (Reporting by Reuters)