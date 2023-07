Russia's central bank said on Friday that it will use funds from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) to conduct forex interventions from Aug. 1.

It said the limit on such transactions was set at 300 billion roubles ($3.33 billion) per half year, to take into account the liquidity situation on the domestic foreign exchange market.

