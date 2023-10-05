The assets of Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF) stood at the equivalent of $140.1 billion as of Oct. 1, or 9.1% of projected 2023 gross domestic product, down from $142.9 billion on Sept. 1, Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday.

The NWF is a rainy-day fund built up from profits on oil and gas exports.

The fund's liquid assets totalled the equivalent of $73.3 billion, or 4.8% of projected GDP, in early October, similar to a month earlier.




