The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) anticipates a significant foreign investment inflow next year due to expectations that a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine will be found, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's head, said on Wednesday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said during campaigning that he could bring peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, without giving specifics.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)