Muscat – President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and his accompanying delegation left Oman on Wednesday, concluding a three-day state visit.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik led the farewell for the Algerian President at Royal Airport. Following the visit, a joint statement was issued with both sides underscoring the importance of collaboration and coordination.

‘In support of the strong, fraternal bonds that connect the Sultanate of Oman and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, along with their wise leaderships and brotherly peoples, and in response to a gracious invitation extended by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, accompanied by a high-level official delegation, conducted a state visit to Oman for three days beginning Monday,’ the statement read.

The two leaders held discussions marked by a spirit of fraternity, mutual understanding and a shared commitment to further developing cooperation in various fields. These discussions aimed to advance the shared interests of both countries and peoples and to build on their longstanding fraternal ties.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress in strengthening their countries’ relations, opening broader and more comprehensive areas of cooperation. These included recommendations of the eighth session of the Oman-Algeria Joint Committee, held in Algeria in June 2024, and an accompanying business forum, which explored investment and trade opportunities in both countries.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for the outcome of these efforts and directed all relevant entities to intensify communication and exchange visits to follow up on and implement all joint initiatives and programmes, which will benefit both countries and their peoples.

In this spirit, the leaders endorsed an initiative to establish a joint Oman-Algeria investment fund to facilitate partnerships and joint projects in renewable energy, petrochemicals, desert agriculture, technology, tourism and other promising fields.

They also emphasised the importance of enhancing opportunities for partnership within the private sector, enhancing trade and industrial exchange, and leveraging both countries’ markets and strategic locations to advance national exports to regional and global markets.

The leaders welcomed the signing of eight memoranda of understanding in various sectors, including investment promotion, event organisation, education, higher education, environment and sustainable development, financial services, media, and employment and training.

Regarding consultation, exchange of views, and coordination on current regional and international developments, both countries stressed the need for an immediate halt to Israeli occupation forces’ aggression against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Iran, reaffirming the right of the Palestinian people to end the illegal occupation and establish an independent state with UN membership and East Jerusalem as its capital, based on a two-state solution.

Both sides underscored the importance of collaboration and coordination between their countries in regional and international organisations and forums to advance their mutual interests, support joint Arab action, and promote security, peace, and stability in the region and worldwide.

They affirmed their commitment to supporting efforts to uphold peaceful policies and strengthen the pillars of security and stability through international law, respect for international legitimacy and the principles of justice and fairness.

Oman expressed its appreciation for the efforts of Algeria, as the Arab member of United Nations Security Council, in supporting just Arab causes and for its constructive and significant role in this regard.

Algeria praised Oman’s pivotal role in peaceful efforts to reduce tensions and foster understanding and constructive cooperation among states in the region and beyond.

President Tebboune expressed his gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham, the Government of Oman and the esteemed people of the sultanate for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended during the visit. He wished Oman continued progress and prosperity under its wise leadership.

The president also extended an invitation to His Majesty to visit Algeria, an invitation that was warmly accepted.

