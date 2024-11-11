In a strategic move that underscores its commitment to enhancing its core business of developing vibrant and sustainable destinations, Roshn Group, the leading multi-asset class real estate developer in Saudi Arabia and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has introduced a new identity and strategic focus that expands its remit to include asset classes beyond its core residential offering.

The launch of Roshn Group's fresh visual identity signifies a significant milestone in its commitment to broadening its real estate portfolio and establishing integrated destinations that cater to society's diverse needs, said the company in a statement.

Through this initiative, Roshn aims to further enhance the quality of life for the kingdom and its people and actively contribute to realizing the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

The Saudi PIF company is set to unveil a portfolio of transformative projects that will mark a significant milestone in its journey. These projects will showcase an exceptional diversity of assets, creating unparalleled investment opportunities, elevating living standards, and driving economic growth.

The group’s new portfolio will encompass its core asset classes of 200 million sq m of residential property alongside over 4 million sq m of gross leasable area retail, commercial, and hospitality; its enabling assets of education, mosques, and healthcare; and its opportunity assets of transport and logistics, including warehouses, industrial parks, and knowledge hubs, and leisure and entertainment, ranging from entertainment centres to fitness hubs.

Roshn pointed out that this transformation into a multi-asset developer cements its status as a trailblazer in the real estate sector and sets the stage for an innovative approach to developing mixed-use projects and multi-asset destinations.

It will develop these diverse assets beyond its integrated communities, enabling Roshn to amplify living standards, foster economic growth, and contribute to societal progress in alignment with Vision 2030 objectives.

"At Roshn, we've always taken pride in our role as a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a vision to transform urban living," said Ghada Al Rumayan, Roshn Group’s Chief Marketing and Communication Officer.

"With our own evolution, this vision becomes even more tangible as we introduce our expanded approach and dedication to improving quality of life through iconic new destinations across the kingdom," she noted.

"Our growing portfolio now seamlessly integrates forward-thinking amenities and elevated connectivity, fostering opportunities for commercial partnerships, job creation, investment, and economic growth in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

