RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is moving forward with plans to deepen its bilateral ties with Syria through the launch of the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum 2025, the Ministry of Investment announced on Tuesday.



The initiative reflects the Kingdom’s continued commitment to supporting Syria and contributing to its stability and prosperity.



The forum aims to build on the historic ties and shared heritage between the two nations and strengthen economic cooperation in line with Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision of regional integration and mutual benefit.



Acting on the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Ministry of Investment has launched efforts to activate the role of the private sector in both countries by facilitating cross-border partnerships.



These efforts include organizing the investment forum and a series of business workshops designed to foster collaboration.



As part of the forum preparations, the ministry — in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chambers — is coordinating a delegation visit to Damascus, featuring prominent Saudi companies from various sectors.



The visit will involve meetings with Syrian public and private sector representatives to discuss potential investment opportunities and remove barriers to business development.



The forum will also feature the signing of memorandums of understanding, joint venture agreements, and other investment deals. It is expected to create new avenues for cooperation, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.



Saudi companies interested in participating are encouraged to reach out via the dedicated email: [email protected]. The ministry has requested that interested parties include a brief overview of their company, sector, and planned activities in Syria.

