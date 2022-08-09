Russia continued to focus on reinforcing its defences in southern Ukraine over the weekend, while also maintaining attacks on Kyiv's positions in the Donetsk region in the east, Britain said on Monday.

Bakhmut has been Moscow's most successful axis in eastern Ukraine's Donbas over the last 30 days, although, Russia has only managed to advance about 10 km (6 miles) in the region, the British defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

"In other Donbas sectors where Russia was attempting to break through, its forces have not gained more than 3 km during this 30 day period; almost certainly significantly less than planned," the update said. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)



