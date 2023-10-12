Romania's economy grew 1.0% on the year in the second quarter, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Thursday, below a 1.1% preliminary estimate, while domestic consumption grew 2.0% year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 1.7% in seasonally adjusted terms, data showed.

Q2 (Y/Y) Q2 (Q/Q) Real GDP 1.0 1.7 Final consumption 2.0 2.5 Gross fixed capital formation 9.1 3.5 Exports of goods and services -0.6 1.7 Imports of goods and services -2.5 1.0 Agriculture -1.6 6.2 Industry -4.0 1.4 Construction +5.4 1.2 * Quarter-on-quarter data is seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk) )



