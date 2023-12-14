Annual inflation may approach 8% in Russia this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, a day before the central bank is widely expected to hike interest rates to 16% to rein in price rises.

Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to raise its key rate by 100 basis points to 16% on Dec. 15, with inflationary pressure exacerbated by labour shortages and lending growth in addition to soaring government spending and a weak rouble. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)



