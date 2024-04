Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households fell to 11.0% in April from 11.5% in March, the central bank said on Wednesday, just over a week before it is due to meet on interest rates.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hold its key rate at 16% on April 26, as it did in February and March after five rate hikes in a row. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Mark Heinrich)