Portugal's monthly unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1% from the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Wednesday.

The labour underutilisation rate stayed also unchanged at 11.4% from the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate (16 to 24 years old) fell to 17.6% in October, from revised 18.7% in the previous month and from 22.1% a year ago.