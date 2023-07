Polish oil and gas company Orlen said on Tuesday it acquired Austria's Doppler Energie to expand the company's retail operations.

Under the deal Orlen will take over 266 petrol stations operating under the brand Turmöl.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to approval from competition regulators.

The company did not disclose the price.

