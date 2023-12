Norway will donate 3 billion crowns ($273 million) to Ukraine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

The funds are part of a package agreed previously by Norway's parliament, of 75 billion crowns over 5 years.

