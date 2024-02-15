President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday took her pro-business approach to Norway, detailing several factors why Norwegian investors should consider Tanzania as their investment destination of choice.

Addressing a forum involving Tanzanian and Norwegian businessmen and investors in Oslo, Presidnt Samia emphasised Tanzania’s burgeoning economic landscape, citing projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that earmark the nation to be among the 20 fastest-growing economies worldwide in 2024.“This is a remarkable opportunity for Norwegian investors to partake in our nation’s economic journey,” she remarked.

Highlighting Tanzania’s political stability, Samia underscored the country’s democratic framework, characterised by a multi-party system and commitment to principles of good governance, human rights, and the rule of law.

Read: Samia perfects Ruto’s game to attract trade, investment"Geographically endowed with strategic advantages, Tanzania boasts the ports of Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Tanga, which are pivotal gateways to several neighbouring African countries," she assured the investors.

She also expounded on this geographical advantage, emphasising the port’s pivotal role in facilitating trade and commerce across the region.“Our strategic location positions Tanzania as a hub for investment and trade, offering unparalleled access to regional markets,” she said.

Economically, she painted a picture of stability and resilience, citing the country’s economic policies and a projected GDP growth rate surpassing six percent next year, as it was before Covid-19.

She also outlined five key areas ripe with opportunities. These encompassed renewable energy, agriculture, oil and gas, investment funds, and infrastructure and transportation.

