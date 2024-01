Norway's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.50% on Thursday, as unanimously expected by analysts, and said the cost of borrowing would likely stay at that level for some time ahead. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

