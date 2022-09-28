(• This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that the "special military operation" in Ukraine must continue until Russia takes full control of east Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the military campaign in Ukraine would continue "at a minimum" until the "liberation" of the "Donetsk People's Republic", referring to the region's Russian-backed administration. (Reporting by Reuters)



