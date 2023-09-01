Dutch airline KLM responded to the Dutch transport ministry's announcement that the government would press ahead with its plan to cut the number of flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport next year, calling the measure "unnecessary" and damaging for the country.

"Noise targets can be achieved in a better way that would really benefit local residents, climate, airlines and Dutch economy, KLM said in a statement, with CEO Marjan Rintel adding that "it is hard to imagine such a drastic decision being taken by an outgoing government".

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont; editing by David Evans)