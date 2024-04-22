PHOTO
Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio stood at 7.4% of national output last year, the country's statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday, up from a preliminary projection of 7.2% it made in March.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing Giulia Segreti)
Statistics bureau says
