The Irish government's pre-budget economic forecasts are broadly similar to those issued earlier on Tuesday by the country's central bank, Finance Minister Michael McGrath told journalists.

"Broadly speaking, the forecasts are similar: More modest (economic) growth than last year, inflation will continue to fall, and we will have significant budget surpluses," said McGrath, who is due to deliver the country's 2024 budget on Oct. 10. (Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)