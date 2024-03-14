Hungary's government has discussed a planned amendment to the central bank law and will conduct "detailed" talks with the central bank about the proposal before it is submitted to parliament, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

"The goal is clear: we need legislation that continues to guarantee the independence of the central bank and at the same time strengthens the National Bank of Hungary's transparency and its prudent operation that is also expected of state institutions," Varga said in a Facebook post. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)



