Greek retail sales by volume rose 10% in April compared to the same month a year earlier after a 12.3% rise in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.

Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear, furniture, home appliances, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the data showed. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Retail sales by volume y/y 10.0 12.3 10.8 7.6 19.6 Retail sales by revenue y/y 18.8 20.2 16.9 12.6 24.0 ------------------------------------------------------------ * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)



Reuters