Greek retail sales by volume declined 4.2% in May compared to the same month a year earlier after a revised 10.1% increase in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led lower by apparel, footwear, furniture, foods, tobacco and supermarkets, the data showed.

************************************************************ KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Retail sales by volume y/y -4.2 10.1* 12.3 10.8 7.6 Retail sales by revenue y/y 5.1 18.9 20.2 16.9 12.6 ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)



Reuters